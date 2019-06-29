WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Lila Lynn Dolan, 56, was arrested Monday after being contacted by officers patrolling at Ken Fovargue Park, 2255 Trane Road. A check showed her to have an unspecified warrant out of Kingman Justice Court. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Abel Ataezel Banda, 32, was arrested Tuesday in the 900 block of Church Street on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fines. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
PARK HOURS VIOLATION, BULLHEAD CITY — At about midnight last Sunday, David Eldon Dunckel, 64, Summer Lynn Locklear, 24, and Kelle Marie Lunsford, 59, were contacted by officers in the 1200 block of Highway 95. Each was cited for being in a city park after hours and released.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Robert Donald Armstrong, 64, was arrested Tuesday in the 2200 block of Trane Road on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fines. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — William Matthew Hills, 44, was arrested Tuesday in the 1400 block of Colina Drive on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Carol Maurine McDonald, 40, was arrested Monday in the 1000 block of Highway 95 on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Grady Burrell, 64, was arrested Monday in the 1700 block of Rio Grande Way after he reportedly called 911 and was making incoherent statements. Grady seemed intoxicated when contacted by officers, police spokeswoman Carina Spotts said. A records check showed that he had a valid misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fines. Burrell was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Cordell Lee Gowdy, 55, and his girlfriend, Devonne Christine Nichols, 50, were arrested Monday after police responded to an assault call in the 2800 block of Highway 95. Gowdy was arrested on suspicion of assault per domestic violence and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Nichols was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault per domestic violence and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Spotts said that when officers made contact with Gowdy, he showed obvious signs of an assault. Gowdy reportedly told officers that he got into an argument with Nichols. Nichols also showed signs of an assault, Spotts said. Each was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
