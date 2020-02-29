WARRANT/SPEEDING, BULLHEAD CITY — Kyraphine Rios, 42, was arrested Feb. 6 at Canyon Road and Bullhead Parkway for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. Rios also was cited for speeding as a result of the traffic stop. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
WARRANT/DRUG-RELATED OFFENSES, BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant Feb. 6 in the 1600 block of Trane Road. Two people were arrested: Robert Ravaud Chapman, 46, was arrested on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and misconduct involving weapons — specifically, having weapons during a drug offense. Julissa Rochelle Oakleaf, 26, was arrested on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Both were booked into the Mohave County jail.
CAT WITHOUT LICENSE AND TAGS, BULLHEAD CITY — Anthony Guy Mejia Jr, 18, was cited Feb. 6 at the animal shelter for having an unlicensed cat without tags. Mejia surrendered his cat to shelter personnel Jan. 31 and told them he was moving out of the area, however, he returned to the shelter Feb. 6 to reclaim the animal.
WARRANT/DRUG-RELATED OFFENSES, BULLHEAD CITY — Robert William Bailey, 47, was arrested Feb. 6 near the intersection of Ramar Road and Yale Drive for a felony probation violation warrant and on suspicion of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Carlos Payne Jr., 25, was arrested Feb. 7 in the 1700 block of Lakeside Drive on suspicion of DUI. He later was released from the police station to a sober adult.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT — Nathan Michael Peddycord, 26, was arrested Feb. 7 at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center on suspicion of aggravated assault, assault and disorderly conduct. He was reported to have been intoxicated while being helped in the emergency room. He allegedly punched a female nurse and assaulted a security guard called to assist with the situation. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
TRAFFIC OFFENSES, BULLHEAD CITY — Brian Scott Rushton, 37, was arrested Feb. 8 on suspicion of failing to follow required sex offender registration requirements and for having an expired driver license. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Nicholas Andrew Albright, 36, was arrested Feb. 8 in the 2700 block of Silver Creek Road for a misdemeanor warrant. Police were called to the location on the report of disorderly conduct and saw Albright as well as the person alleged to have been acting disorderly. Albright was found to have a warrant in his name. He was booked into the Mohave County Jail.
JUDICIAL INTERFERENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Matthew Thomas Hughes, 50, was cited and released Feb. 8 in the 3700 block of Rawhide Drive on suspicion of interfering with judicial proceedings pertaining to domestic violence. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Merrill Lane after a man jumped over a wall and into the gated community. It was Hughes, who said he came to the area to retrieve his vehicle from the parking lot.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
