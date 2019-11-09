FAILURE TO RETURN PROPERTY, BULLHEAD CITY — James Paul Shoemaker II, 39, was arrested Oct. 22 after he reportedly failed to return a rented Toyota Tacoma within 72 hours of the time provided on his rental agreement. Police said he kept the vehicle for several weeks after it was supposed to be returned. Shoemaker was arrested on suspicion of unlawful failure to return rented property and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
HARASSMENT, BULLHEAD CITY — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Oct. 22 at Mohave High School on suspicion of harassment. The school resource officer had talked to the suspect Oct. 17 after she confronted another student about fighting her, Fromelt said. Then it was reported Oct. 21 that she was harassing the victim again, asking to fight and was the aggressor in the confrontation. The suspect was released to her mother.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Lila Lynn Dolan, 56, was arrested Oct. 23 in the 900 block of Citrus Street on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.