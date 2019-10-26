TRAFFICKING IN STOLEN PROPERTY/MARIJUANA POSSESSION/MISDEMEANOR WARRANT — Raymond Joseph Avolio, 41, was arrested Oct, 8 on suspicion of trafficking in stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. It was reported to police that Avolio, an employee at an RV resort, had been stealing automotive batteries from his employer and that he sold seven stolen batteries to a recycler for cash. Police said they found Avolio in possession of four marijuana cigarettes when they were arresting him for the other charges. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Ronald Chuck Rodriguez, 66, was arrested Oct. 8 for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant while in the 1200 block of Highway 95. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Christopher Tyler Wiese, 27, was arrested Oct. 9 for an order of protection violation misdemeanor warrant. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS, BULLHEAD CITY — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Oct. 9 on suspicion of possessing narcotics — a vaping pen — at Mohave High School. He was released to his mother.
TRAFFIC VIOLATION/MISDEMEANOR WARRANT — Frederick Paul Rivera, 44, was arrested Oct. 9 near the intersection of Highway 95 and Seventh Street. Police cited Rivera for failing to stop at a red light and found that he had a warrant from Lake Havasu City for failure to pay fines. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE, BULLHEAD CITY — Wilbur Leroy Myers Jr, 39, was arrested Oct. 9 on suspicion of criminal damage. Staff at a local motel reported on Oct. 3 that Myers had painted their cameras and a door. He was contacted by police and later booked into the Mohave County jail.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Charles James Kelly III, 41, was arrested Oct. 9 on suspicion of driving under the influence at Talc and Turquoise roads. After a traffic stop and DUI investigation, Kelly’s motorcycle was towed from the scene and he was later released.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Darlene Marie Adams, 49, was arrested Oct. 10 for a misdemeanor failure to pay fines warrant in the 1800 block of Rio Grande Road. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — James Arthur Gray, 28, was arrested Oct. 11 on suspicion of driving under the influence at Lakeside and Jocabima drives. A DUI investigation was conducted during a traffic stop and he later was released.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Allan Dale Darnell Jr., 42, was arrested Oct. 11 for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant while at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DRUG POSSESSION/SUSPENDED LICENSE/MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Azbi Selimaj, 18, was arrested Oct. 11 on suspicion of marijuana possession, driving with a suspended license, and for a misdemeanor warrant for assault and disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence at Ramar and Baseline roads. He was pulled over by police at that location for an alleged traffic violation and an officer said they could smell marijuana inside the vehicle. Police determined Selimaj also had an outstanding warrant. He was held for court.
DUI/LEAVING ACCIDENT SCENE, BULLHEAD CITY — Tatiana Lynn Varney, 48, was arrested Oct. 12 on suspicion of DUI and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident while in the 3600 block of Highway 95. It was reported that Varney’s vehicle struck another vehicle while she attempted to make a left-hand turn from the highway onto Bullhead Parkway. Varney’s vehicle was located nearby and police reported that she showed obvious signs of intoxication. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
SHOPLIFTING/POSSESSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS, BULLHEAD CITY — Rebecca Ryann Toledo, 24, was arrested Oct. 12 on suspicion of shoplifting and possessing prescription drugs in the 2800 block of Highway 95. Walmart staff reported that Toledo had shoplifted some clothing. Police contacted her and she was in possession of a prescription-only pill. Toledo was booked and released.
ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Dennis Shawn McNulty, 56, was arrested Oct. 12 on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence in the 200 block of Riverfront Drive. It was reported that McNulty was intoxicated and got into a disturbance with family. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
