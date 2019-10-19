DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Lawrence Clyde Turner, 73, was arrested Oct. 1 on suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Morro Cove. When police arrived, the caller told police that her neighbor, Turner, had been yelling and had thrown a potato at her house. She had an harassment injunction against her neighbor, but it had not been served. Police attempted to serve Turner, but he would not answer the door. Officers returned to the location to find Turner armed with a paint ball gun, aiming it at the caller’s home and yelling at her. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Aaron Dean Butcher, 23, was arrested Oct. 3 on suspiciion of DUI in the 2200 block of Highway 95. A traffic stop was conducted at that location after police saw a vehicle speeding with no headlights on. A DUI investigation was conducted. He was taken home after being booked into jail.
SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — Jessica Jassmin Barrios Renteria, 25, was arrested Oct. 3 on suspicion of shoplifting on July 25. She was taken into custody in the 600 block of Highway 95, after a summons was requested. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
THEFT OF ELECTRICITY, BULLHEAD CITY — John Cleveland Byrd, 49, was cited and released Oct. 3 on suspicion of theft. The Mohave County Library, 1700 block of Hancock Road, reported that people have been cutting the locks off the outlet covers outside the building and stealing electricity. It was reported on Oct. 3 that people were sleeping outside the library and charging their cell phone at the outlet with the lockup cover broken off.
MARIJUANA POSSESSION, BULLHEAD CITY — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Oct. 3 on suspicion of possessing marijuana in the 1900 block of Riviera Boulevard. Police said the youth had about 1.2 grams of the substance. The boy was taken home and released to his mother.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Dean Everett Boyer, 44, was arrested Oct. 3 for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant in the 1700 block of Highway 95. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Gabrielle Marrie Frye, 24, was arrested Oct. 3 for a pre-adjudication misdemeanor warrant in the area of Silver Creek Road and Highway 95. Frye was taken to the Mohave County jail.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Derek Cole Simmons, 24, was arrested Oct. 4 in the 1700 block of Paseo De Playa for a misdemeanor warrant, possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Simmons was taken to the Mohave County jail.
ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Medlfred Charles Mitchell, 29, was arrested Oct. 4 on suspicion of criminal damage and disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence in the 1300 block of Lincoln Lane. It was reported that Mitchell was intoxicated and yelling while banging on the walls. A relative reported that he damaged his bedroom door by kicking it and broke the front door. Mitchell was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Kaylie Michelle Jennings, 21, was arrested Oct. 6 on suspicion of extreme DUI/DWI in the 1600 block of Ramar Road. An officer pulled her over after she almost had a head-on collision with another vehicle. Police reported that Jennings’ blood alcohol content was 0.20%; the legal limit in Arizona is 0.08%. She later was given a ride home.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANTS — Joseph Manuel Angle, 37, was arrested Oct. 6 for two misdemeanor warrants — failure to appear and post-adjudication in the 1500 block of Goldrush Road. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
SPEEDING, BULLHEAD CITY — Edward Philip Johnson, 61, was cited and released Oct. 6 on suspicion of driving at 70 mph in the 45 mph business area on Highway 95.
VIOLATING PROTECTIVE ORDER, BULLHEAD CITY — Christopher Gerard Peck, 24, was arrested Oct. 6 for an order of protection violation in the 1400 block of Monte Vista Drive. The order prohibited Peck from having contact with the victim and being at the location. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
SPEEDING, BULLHEAD CITY — Viiton Piere Keaton, 32, was cited and released Oct. 6 on suspicion of traveling about 90 mph in the 50-mph zone on Bullhead Parkway.
ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Carlos Alberto Martinez-Fajardo, 35, was arrested Oct. 7 on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence in the 1500 block of Booster Drive. Police responded to a call in the police department lobby where a woman reported she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend that escalated into an assault which left a laceration on her face. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY – Amber Dawne Fagundes, 33, was arrested Oct. 7 for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant while in the 600 block of Harbor Drive. Fagundes was booked into the Mohave County jail.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Samantha Annette Flores, 33, was arrested Oct. 7 for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant while in the 1100 block of Avenida De La Goldondrina. Flores was held for court.
FELONY WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Kyl Ray Lightfoot, 20, came to the police department lobby to turn himself in for a felony warrant for assault and disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence. Lightfoot was booked into the Mohave County jail.
POSSESSION OF A NARCOTIC/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Oct. 7 at Mohave High School on suspicion of possessing a vaping pen for marijuana consumption. He was released to his mother.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
