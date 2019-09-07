DRUG CHARGES, BULLHEAD CITY — Jose De Jesus Calfy, 28, was cited Sept. 1 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 1300 block of Alona’s Way. An officer contacted Calfy in a vehicle as he reported being a victim of a road rage incident. The officer noticed a bag of marijuana in plain view next to him. Calfy was released.
SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY VIOLATION, BULLEHAD CITY — Fred Timothy King, 59, was arrested Sept. 1 on suspicion of a sex offender registration violation and for not having valid identification. He was contacted during a traffic stop and the officer noted that he did not have any form of ID on him, which is a failure to comply with his sex offender registration requirements. King was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DRUG CHARGES, BULLHEAD CITY — Kylie Marie Zblewski, 21, was arrested Sept. 1 on suspicion of providing false information to law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 1100 block of Juanita Lane. When police contacted the woman at this location, Zblewski, she allegedly lied about her name and was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Zblewski was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.