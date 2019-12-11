DISORDERLY CONDUCT/TRESPASSING, BULLHEAD CITY — Joseph Clayton Rose, 53, was arrested Nov. 12 at Walmart on suspicion of for disorderly conduct and trespassing. Police said it was reported that Rose was near the self-checkout area, screaming about how someone was going to kill him. Medics responded, but he refused to be treated. He was trespassed from the store because of his disruptiveness. However, he came inside through the other entrance and again began screaming. Rose was booked into the Mohave County jail after being taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
WARRANT/PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Jessica Jassmin Barrios Renteria, 26, was arrested Nov. 13 for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant and possessing drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DRUG CHARGES/WARRANTS, BULLHEAD CITY — Chad Patrick Puett, 28, was arrested Nov. 13 in the 2200 block of Highway 95 on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and shoplifting. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
RECKLESS BURNING, BULLHEAD CITY — Martin Scott Coleman, 59, was arrested, then cited and released, on suspicion of reckless burning at Community Park, 1200 block of Highway 95. Police received a report of someone causing a trash can fire. He was contacted nearby.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
