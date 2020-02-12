SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — A 15-year-old girl was arrested Jan. 11 at Walmart on suspicion of shoplifting. She allegedly stole $169 worth of merchandise. A second suspect also reportedly stole items but ran from the scene. The girl was booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center. The other suspect, only described as a male, was being sought by police.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — James Patrick Gubler, 52, was arrested Jan. 11 in the 1800 block of Highway 95 on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Police said Gubler was heavily intoxicated so someone called for a cab to take him home. When the cab arrived, Gubler reportedly refused and insisted he be allowed to drive.The cab driver then called police. Gubler then reportedly urinated on the cab. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — James Patrick Gubler, 52, was arrested and released Jan. 12 at Highway 95 and Airport Center Drive. He was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for a blood draw before his release.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
