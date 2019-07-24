SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — Jamie LaDawn Davis, 33, was arrested July 15, after she reportedly was caught on camera “skip scanning” several items in the self-checkout area of a store in the 2800 block of Highway 95. Davis, a store employee, was cited for shoplifting and released.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Drew Philip McAlpine, 33, was arrested July 16 near Riverside Drive and Orca Lane, after he reportedly was seen the previous day to hop the fence and break a window at the Castleberry Lane home of his ex-girlfriend. McAlpine was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct per domestic violence and criminal damage per domestic violence and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Steven Allen Watts, 64, was arrested July 17 in the 1700 block of Sea Creek Drive on an outstanding misdemeanor for failure to appear. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
