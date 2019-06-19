DUI ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Sonia Gisselle Soto Valenzuela, 25, was arrested June 13 after a traffic stop near the intersection of Surf & Sand Drive and Hancock Road. She reportedly showed signs of intoxication and was arrested on suspicion of DUI and extreme DUI, and cited for failure to stop for a stop sign. Soto Valenzuela was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
REVOKED LICENSE/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Cody Tyler York McDonald, 26, was arrested June 13 after a traffic stop at Sunriver Road and Warren Road. McDonald, who reportedly had a meth pipe in his possession, was cited for driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia and released.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Chandler Chantel Jones, 23, was arrested June 13 after reportedly trying to use her twin sister’s identity at Walmart, 2840 Highway 95. She reportedly was found to be in possession of stolen merchandise from Walmart and some heroin paraphernalia. Jones was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Bret Michael McElwain, 29, was arrested June 13 in the 1400 block of Bryan Drive on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
