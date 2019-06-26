BURGLARY/TRESPASSING/STOLEN PROPERTY, BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Darold Brewer II, 19, was arrested June 20 after being contacted by officers at Hermosa Drive and Malibu Drive. He reportedly was in possession of a purse stolen from an unlocked vehicle a week earlier. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal trespassing and possession of stolen property. Brewer was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
FORGERY, BULLHEAD CITY — Jeffrey David French, 55, was arrested June 15 in the 1600 block of Ash Avenue after it was reported that between April and June, he forged or altered checks given to him by his mother. French was arrested on suspicion of 16 counts of forgery and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
INTERFERING WITH JUDICIAL PROCEEDINGS/WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Jeffrey David French, 55, and James Daniel French, 59, were arrested June 21 in the 1600 block of Ash Avenue. Jeffrey French was arrested on suspicion of interfering with judicial proceedings. James French was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. Each was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
