DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Kyle T. Huggins, 49, and Stephanie K. Dietza-Racher were arrested Sept. 28 on suspicion of disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence in the 100 block of Lee Avenue. Both were booked into the Mohave County jail.
SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — Joseph Paul Erasmo Robles, 27, was arrested, cited and released on Sept. 28 on suspicion of shoplifting in the 3600 block of Highway 95. Officers made contact with the retailer’s loss prevention officer, who had Robles detained.
FELONY DRUG WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Daniel McAlister, 32, was arrested Sept. 28 for an outstanding felony warrant out of Florida for narcotic equipment and possession. Officers responded to a report of trespassing and made contact with McAlister before determining he had a felony warrant. McAlister was taken to the Mohave County jail to await extradition.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Joseph Scott Bausano, 37, was arrested Sept. 28 on suspicion of disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence in the 300 block of Lee Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic dispute and made contact with Bausano, whom they said was intoxicated. The victims and Bausano were auguring when Bausano broke a coffee pot and punched the wall. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Derrick Jacob Green, 27, was arrested in the 1600 block of Highway 95 on Sept. 29 for a warrant issued in Flagstaff for failure to appear. Green made contact with officers and told them about the warrant. Green was booked into the Mohave County jail.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Victoria Milan, 18, was arrested Sept. 29 on a misdemeanor warrant in the 100 block of Highway 95. Milan was booked into the Mohave County jail.
SHOPLIFTING/WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Darren Pablo, 31, was arrested Sept. 29 for a warrant issued by Kingman Municipal Court in the 2800 block of Highway 95. Police already were in contact with him related to a shoplifting complaint at that location. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Lawrence Turner, 73, was arrested Sept. 29 in the 700 block of Morro Cove on suspicion of disorderly conduct and refusing to provide truthful name when lawfully detained. Turner was booked into the Mohave County jail.
FELONY WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Brock Smith, 23, was arrested Sept. 29 in the 2200 block of Highway 95 for a felony warrant issued by Las Vegas Metro Police Department. Smith was booked into the Mohave County jail to await extradition to Nevada.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Daniel Michael Seldal, 31, was arrested Sept. 30 in the 2300 block of Balboa Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Seldal approached a private residence in the 2200 block of Paseo Del Rio and began banging on the door saying he was looking for part-time work. The resident did not open the door, but told him through a window they didn’t have any work for him. Police said Seldal then began yelling at them and threatening them before eventually walking away. Seldal was booked into the Mohave County jail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
