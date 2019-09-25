MARIJUANA POSSESSION, BULLHEAD CITY — A 15-year-old girl was arrested and later released to a parent Monday at Mohave High School on suspicion of possessing marijuana, possessing marijuana on school grounds and possessing drug paraphernalia.
UNDERAGE DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Eric Eduardo Alvarez, 18, was arrested and subsequently released Sunday on suspicion of underaged DUI in the 600 block of Citrus Street. Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at that location. A Jeep Liberty had crashed into a parked vehicle on the street. No injuries were reported. The driver, Alvarez, 18, said he was distracted from his driving while trying to kiss a female passenger. No injuries were reported.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Jerry Lee Waide, 51, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of disorderly conduct in the 1700 block of Granada Drive. It was reported that Waide was banging on the resident’s door, screaming and cussing. Neighbors in the area reported that this occurs often, if not every day, and disrupts the neighborhood, police said. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
FALSE INFORMATION/MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Bobby Darrell Koeppen Jr, 38, was arrested Sunday near the intersection of Swan Drive and Havasu Lane for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant and providing false information to law enforcement. Koeppen didn’t have the proper equipment on his bicycle and provided a fake name to avoid arrest for the warrant, according to police. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Sara Marie Barmer, 32, was arrested Sunday in the 400 block of Church Street on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence. It was reported Barmer and her boyfriend got into an argument and that Barmer struck him in the head with her phone. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANT — Brandie Lynn Rinnet, 37, was arrested Sept. 18 for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant during a traffic stop on Church Street near Dean Drive. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — Elizabeth Ann Moniz, 41, was arrested Sept. 17 in the 1700 block of Highway 95 on suspicion of shoplifting at Safeway. She reportedly concealed $31.91 worth of merchandise in her purse without paying. Moniz was booked into the Mohave County jail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
