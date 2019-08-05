SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — Jeffrey Lowell Johnson, 50, was arrested July 25 after he reportedly attempted to exit Walmart, 2840 Highway 95, without paying for three box fans with a total value of about $90. He was cited for shoplifting and released.
OUI ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Noemi Henry Flores, 42, was arrested July 28 on the Colorado River in the 400 block of Moser Avenue while riding a rented personal watercraft. She was arrested on suspicion of extreme operating while under the influence and released to a sober friend.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Jeffrey Brian Wyman, 61, was arrested July 28 in the 1700 block of Rolando Drive on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE/HARASSMENT, BULLHEAD CITY — Conrado Mazon Francia, 38, was arrested July 29 in the 800 block of Terrace Drive after police responded to a call concerning a verbal domestic disturbance. His parents reportedly told officers that Francia had damaged property in the home and was harassing them. Francia was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and harassment. He was booked and held for court.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Lejon Demille Darden, 43, was arrested July 29 at Bullhead City Municipal Court on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.