SHOPLIFTING/WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Victoria Leann Milam, 18, was arrested July 31 after police were called to the Sprint store, 2840 Highway 95, for a shoplifting report. It was reported that Milam had stolen a pair of headphones (priced at $79.99) from the wall display and left without paying, police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said. The man with her, Cameron Michael Anderson, 23, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for a parole violation. Milam was located and arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. Each was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DUI ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Armando Rodriguez, 35, was arrested Aug. 1 at 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Del Rey Drive after police responded to a report of man passed out in a vehicle with the engine running. Rodriguez, who reportedly showed signs of intoxication, was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for a blood draw. After further investigation, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Daniel Joseph Wolff, 18, was arrested Aug. 5 in the 1600 block of Richardo Avenue after he reportedly assaulted his brother. He was arrested on suspicion of assault per domestic violence and disorderly conduct per domestic violence and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
