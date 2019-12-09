AGGRAVATED DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Delfino Dyllon Diego, 23, was arrested Nov. 8 in the 700 block of Marina Boulevard on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while on a suspended driver license. The lack of a current license makes it an aggravated DUI, according to police. Weaver was booked into the Mohave County jail.
NARCOTICS WARRANT SERVED, BULLHEAD CITY — The MAGNET narcotic team served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Riverside Drive on Nov. 7. Police reported locating about 11 grams of methamphetamine and numerous drug paraphernalia items. Harold Eugene Lane II, 36, was arrested om suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police said underneath the pillow that Lane used was a zip top bag containing about 0.88 grams of methamphetamine. Justen Joseph Santomassino, 38, was arrested on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia and a failure-to-appear warrant. On a night stand next to Santomassino’s bed was about 0.61 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, and several pipes, police said. Dennis B. Montoya, 43, was arrested on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs for sale and for a probation violation warrant. The men were booked into the Mohave County jail. Brett Michael Deboer, 37, later was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
