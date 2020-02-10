CRIMINAL SPEEDING, BULLHEAD CITY — Gisela Aguilera Galan, 44, was cited and released Jan. 5 along Highway 68 on suspicion of criminal speeding — defined as traveling at a speed exceeding 85 mph.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Zachary Robert Way, 32, was arrested Jan. 5 at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center on suspicion of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. It was reported Way had punched a male employee, a nurse, several times while in the emergency room. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-RELATED CHARGES, BULLHEAD CITY — Amber Dawn Tourney, 36, received additional charges Jan. 5 while incarcerated at Mohave County jail: failure to comply with a court order and interfering with judicial proceedings — both pertaining to domestic violence. Police said Tourney violated a protection order by making 14 calls from a jail telephone to protected parties between Nov. 29 and Dec. 20.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Frances Marie Lindsay, 43, was arrested Jan. 6 in the 2300 block of Suddenlink Way for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
SHOPLIFTING/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Michelle Barry, 52, was arrested Jan. 6 in the 900 block of Hancock Road on suspicion of shoplifting a $170 pair of boots and for possessing drug paraphernalia. She later was released.
SHOPLIFTING/ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Edward Kelso, 49, was arrested Jan. 6 in the 1700 block of Lakeside Drive on suspicion of shoplifting, assault and disorderly conduct. Police said Kelso walked out of Smith’s Food and Drug with about $250 worth merchandise for which he hadn’t paid. When an employee stopped Kelso, police said, he broke a bottle and punched the employee in the face. Bystanders restrained the suspect until police arrived. He was booked into the Mohave County Jail.
ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Kyle Ross Crandall Peters, 29, was arrested Jan. 7 in the 1600 block of Havasupai Drive on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct -— both pertaining to domestic violence. Peters reportedly got into an argument with his girlfriend and physically assaulted her, causing minor injuries. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
LEAVING ACCIDENT SCENE, BULLHEAD CITY — Cameron Patrick Merrigan, 18, was cited and released Jan. 8 in the 2100 block of Shadow Canyon Drive on suspicion of leaving the scene of a single-vehicle accident. No one was reported as injured.
POSSESSING PRESCRIPTION-ONLY DRUGS/PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Shilo Amaro Cardoza, 39, was arrested Jan. 11 near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Riverside Drive on suspicion of possession of prescription-only drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cardoza was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DUI/DRUG-RELATED CHARGES, BULLHEAD CITY — Daniel Vartan Shahverdian, 33, was arrested Jan. 11 on Riverview Road near Kaibab Drive on suspicion of DUI, extreme DUI — when one’s blood alcohol content is greater than 0.15% — possession of a narcotic drug, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police said Shahverdian appeared intoxicated while in a restaurant drive-through before drifting in the roadway so they conducted a traffic stop. Marijuana and cannabis wax were found in Shahverdian’s vehicle. After undergoing a blood draw at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, he was booked into the Mohave County Jail.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Ray Charles Wilson, 38, was arrested Jan. 11 in the 300 block of Lee Avenue on suspicion of disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence. The female victim, with their baby, went to a neighboring apartment to get away from Wilson, who had been screaming and cursing. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Daniel Perez, 31, was arrested Jan. 11 in the 1400 block of Bluffs Circle on suspicion of disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence. Perez was said to have punched a window — which didn’t break — during an argument with family members. He also refused to leave the relative’s home. He later was found by police and taken to the Mohave County jail.
TRESPASSING, BULLHEAD CITY — Shane Christopher Longress, 30, was arrested Jan. 12 at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center on suspicion of trespassing. Staff there said he had been treated and released, but refused to leave. He was booked into the Mohave County Jail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
