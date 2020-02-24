DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Juan Manuel Vazquez, 37, was cited and released Jan. 30 near the area of Marina Boulevard and Trane Road on suspicion of DUI. Vazquez was pulled over for a traffic violation and reportedly showed signs of intoxication. He was taken to WARMC for a blood draw, then given a ride home.
CRIMINAL SPEEDING, BULLHEAD CITY — Paige Delaney Kirklen, 19, was cited and released Jan. 30 on suspicion of criminal speeding on Bullhead Parkway. Police estimated she was traveling about 75 mph in the 50 mph speed zone.
DOG AT LARGE/NO LICENSE, BULLHEAD CITY — Cilvia Maria Alvarado, 31, was cited and released Jan. 30 on Verde Drive on suspicion of having a having dog at large and not having a license for it as required. Police said the dog has been loose numerous other times.
TRESPASSING, BULLHEAD CITY — Daniel Michael Seldal, 32, was arrested Jan. 31 in the 1300 block of Hancock Road on suspicion of trespassing. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — Two 13-year-old boys were arrested Feb. 1 on suspicion of shoplifting on Jan. 31 at Safeway, 1700 block of Highway 95. Police were given surveillance footage of the youths exiting the store with three bottles of vodka and driving away in a white Jeep. An officer recognized one of the youths from another shoplifting video. After their arrests, they were released to their respective guardians.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
