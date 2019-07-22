OBSTRUCTING A PUBLIC THOROUGHFARE, BULLHEAD CITY — Anthony George Lockwood, 39, was arrested July 12 at the intersection of Marina Boulevard and Highway 95 after he reportedly walked in front of a marked police cruiser and other vehicles. Police spokeswoman Angie Abbott said Lockwood, who appeared to be intoxicated, was uncooperative and combative when approached by police and during his arrest. After being medically cleared, he was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of a public thoroughfare. Lockwood was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
THEFT, BULLHEAD CITY — Zachery Phillip Marsh, 26, was arrested July 13 after police responded to a theft report in the 1700 block of Verano Circle. A person who shares the residence with Marsh said money was taken from her phone case, Abbott said. Marsh was cited for theft and released.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Jill Alyse McCoomber, 57, was arrested July 13 after police responded to a disorderly conduct call in the 2500 block of County Club Lane. The victim reportedly told officers that McCoomber was yelling at and threatening him. McCoomber was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct per domestic violence and threatening and intimidating per domestic violence. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
CRIMINAL SPEED, BULLHEAD CITY — Jose Luis Valdes, 36, was arrested July 13 after police reportedly clocked his vehicle traveling at speeds of up to 90 mph near Highway 95 and Laughlin Ranch Boulevard. Valdes was cited for criminal speed and released.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Luis Enrique Castellon, 36, was arrested July 13 in the 1200 block of Highway 95 after police responded to a domestic violence call. Castellon was lying on the ground when officers made contact, Abbott said. Officers spoke to a witness, who reportedly said that Castellon struck a female victim as they were arguing. The victim had left the scene, Abbott said, and she was located at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, seeking treatment for an unrelated injury. At WARMC, officers spoke to the two victims, members of Castellon’s family. Castellon was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct per domestic violence and two counts of assault per domestic violence. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Megan Faehn, 33, was arrested July 13 in the 800 block of Palo Verde Drive on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Jason Manuel Campos, 25, was arrested July 14 after a traffic stop at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Artesia Drive. He was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released from the scene.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Eric Lee Anthony, 32, was arrested July 15 after he came to the police department lobby to turn himself in on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for contempt of court. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.