FAILING TO OBEY A LAWFUL ORDER//UNLICENSED DRIVER, BULLHEAD CITY — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Oct. 23 after he was reportedly seen riding a motorcycle without a license. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the arrest followed repeated orders by officers to not operate a motorcycle on the public roadway without a license. He also was cited for driving on the sidewalk, having no valid license, and a license plate attachment violation. The boy was released to his mother. His motorcycle was impounded. Fromelt said he was cited Oct. 13 for operating a motorcycle with no license after he almost struck a patrol vehicle with his motorcycle.
INTERFERING WITH JUDICIAL PROCEEDINGS, BULLHEAD CITY — Candyce Lynn Hatfield, 62, was arrested Oct. 23 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Lane after she reportedly went to a location listed as a protected address in an order of protection against her. She was arrested on suspicion of interfering with judicial proceedings and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Oct. 23 in the 1400 block of Trane Road in connection with an Oct. 17 incident in which he reportedly concealed a men’s fragrance at Kohl’s, 3699 Highway 95, and left without paying. He was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and released to his guardian.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — James Donald Bruce, 56, was arrested Oct. 23 in the 2000 block of Lause Bay after he reportedly assaulted his wife during an argument. He was arrested on suspicion of assault per domestic violence and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Bruce was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
COURT/WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Valerie Kay Sheble, 48, was arrested Oct. 24 on the orders of a judge at Bullhead City Justice Court. She also was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fines. Sheble was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DUI ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Robert Thomas Jacot, 44, was arrested Oct. 25 after being pulled over for speeding at Sixth Street and Highway 95. He reportedly showed signs of intoxication. Jacot was arrested on suspicion of criminal speed and DUI. An officer gave him a ride home.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
