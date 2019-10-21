SHOPLIFTING/MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Bryan Christopher Morgan, 39, was arrested Oct. 7 on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart. He was said to have put on a jacket valued at $24.88 and walked out of the store without paying for it. He also was arrested on a misdemeanor post-adjudication warrant. Morgan was booked into the Mohave County jail.
SHOPLIFTING/MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Kohl Hayden Young, 26, was arrested Oct. 8 on suspicion of shoplifting, resisting arrest, and for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. An officer told Young he was under arrest and Young ran away. He was taken into custody in the parking lot after he was discovered hiding behind a block pillar at Weinerschnitzel. Young was booked into the Mohave County jail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
