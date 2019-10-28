FAILURE TO STOP/RESISTING ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Jennifer Lynne Roselli, 45, was arrested Oct. 12 on suspicion of failure to stop for a motor vehicle accident and resisting arrest. It was reported that Roselli was the at-fault driver in a motor vehicle accident in the 2800 block of Highway 95 and had left the scene of the accident. She was apprehended at her residence in the 2000 block of Nugget Way, where she allegedly tried to run and resisted arrest. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Erick Daniel Lopez, 22, was arrested Oct. 12 for disorderly conduct in the 2200 block of First Street. Police arrived to find Lopez and another man fighting and exchanging punches and determined Lopez was the aggressor. He was described by police as uncooperative and continued behaving in a disorderly way, such as shouting and using profanities. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Lucas Roderick Erno, 37, was arrested Oct. 14 on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence. Police went to the home to look into a physical domestic incident but Erno had fled on foot already. The victim was being treated by paramedics for her injuries when police made contact with her and smelled alcohol, police said. The victim contacted police again when Erno returned to the home. Police returned to hear what sounded like a physical altercation taking place inside the home between Erno and the victim, which was verified by witnesses inside. Erno was booked into the Mohave County jail. The city prosecutor is reviewing whether to bring charges against the victim.
WARRANTS, BULLHEAD CITY — Jennifer Autumn Gillespie, 36, and Lorne Joseph Gillespie, 31 were arrested Oct. 14 for warrants in the 2200 block of Trane Road. Both people had misdemeanor failure to appear warrants from the Bullhead City Municipal Court. Jennifer Gillespie also had post-adjudication warrant from the Lake Havasu City Municipal Court and was booked into Mohave County jail. Lorne Gillespie was seen by a Bullhead City municipal judge.
EXCESSIVE SPEED, BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Anthony Tucker, 33, was arrested Oct. 17 for excessive speed in the area of Highway 95 and Laughlin Ranch Boulevard. He was cited for traveling 66 mph in a posted 45 mph zone and released at the scene.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
