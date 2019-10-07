WARRANTS, BULLHEAD CITY — Juanita Curtis, 48, was arrested Sept. 24 in the 900 block of Swan Drive for two warrants — one for code violations and one for failure to pay fines — issued by the Bullhead City Municipal Court. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS/VAPE PENS, BULLHEAD CITY — A 14-year-old boy was arrested, then released to a parent, Sept. 24, on suspicion of possessing narcotics, specifically vape pens.
WARRANTS, BULLHEAD CITY — Stacey Lynn Bush, 41, was arrested Sept. 24 in the 2600 block of Highway 95, for a felony warrant issued by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear. She was booked into the Mohave County Jail.
BURGLARY, FORT MOHAVE — Howard Keith Slack, 56, was arrested Sept. 24 in the 4400 block of South Rio Verde in Fort Mohave on suspicion of burglary. The victims in the 200 block of Willow Lane on suspicion of burglary said Slack forced his way into the Willow Lane home but “did not live there, had never lived there and was not welcome,” according to the residents. Slack, the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, said he was attempting to remove some property he believed was his. Stack was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Katina Maxwell, 46, was arrested, then cited and released, Sept. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at Coral Reef Drive and Hancock Road.
DRUG OFFENSES, BULLHEAD CITY — Miguel J. Martinez, 25, was arrested Sept. 29 on suspicion of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia at Highway 95 and Fourth Street. The driver of the vehicle, Nichole A. Owen, 19, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were booked into the Mohave County jail.
SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — Cordell L. Gowdy, 55, was arrested, cited and released on Sept. 28 on suspicion of shoplifting in the 2800 block of Highway 95.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
