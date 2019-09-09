AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, BULLHEAD CITY — John Louis Gonnella, 44, was arrested Sept. 4 on suspicion of aggravated assault, DUI, extreme DUI — with blood alcohol content of more than 0.20 — and leaving the scene of an accident. Police said Gonella was the at-fault driver in a motor vehicle collision at Highway 95 and Laughlin Ranch Boulevlard in which he drove his vehicle into the back of another vehicle. Police said Gonnella committed aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon after the other driver exited their vehicle. Gonnella allegedly drove his vehicle into the victim, knocking down that person down and causing minor injury to their knee before fleeing. Officers found Gonnella inside his vehicle near Highway 68 and Bullhead Parkway. Officers reported Gonella’s breath had a strong odor of alcohol, and that he had bloodshot, watery eyes and difficulty standing without assistance. He was booked into the Mohave County jail
UNDERAGE DRINKING, BULLHEAD CITY — A 17-year-old boy was found Sept. 4 in the 2200 block of Highway 95 in a state of heavy intoxication. He was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for treatment and released to a parent. He also was given a juvenile referral for being under the age of 21 with spirituous liquor in the body, a class 2 misdemeanor.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — James Craig Kundell, 59, was arrested Sept. 4 on suspicion of aggravated assault pertaining to domestic violence and failure to admit possession of a deadly weapon. Police said it was reported that Kundell waived a handgun in the victim’s face. Kundell claimed there was no gun but one was found in a drawer at the home. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DRUGS, BULLHEAD CITY — August Joseph Favalora, 67, was arrested Sept. 4 in the 1600 block of Highway 95 on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug paraphernalia and having a misdemeanor post adjudication warrant issued in his name. Police said they found Favalora after receiving a report of a man down. He was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for treatment of dehydration and found to have a small amount of methamphetamine in his possession. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
