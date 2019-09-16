SPEEDING, BULLHEAD CITY — Marissa Rachelle Inks, 24, was cited and released Sept. 9 for criminal speeding on Highway 68. She was traveling at about 78 mph in a 55 mph speed zone.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Maria Therese Young, 63, was arrested Sept. 9 at Trane Road and Marina Boulevard on suspicion of DUI to the slightest degree and displaying a fictitious license plate. Police received a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically, so a traffic stop and DUI investigation were conducted. Young later was released.
FORGERY, BULLHEAD CITY — Tristan Carl Pablo, 39, was arrested Sept. 9 on suspicion of two counts of forgery at Wells Fargo Bank, in the 1700 block of Lakeside Drive. Bank personnel contacted police regarding Pablo having attempted to cash a check in the amount of $2,535.51. After noticing suspicious alterations on the check, the bank contacted the business account holder. It reported its mail boxes recently had been broken into. Police found another suspicious check in Pablo’s possession for a different account. Pablo was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Jesus Miguel Hernandez, 30, and Taylor Marie Butler, 25, were arrested Sept. 9 on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia in the area of Arena and Monte Vista drives after a traffic stop. Police said a methamphetamine pipe was found by police under the driver’s seat and Butler had other drug paraphernalia items in her purse. Hernandez, the driver, and Butler, the passenger, were booked into the Mohave County jail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.