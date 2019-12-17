WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Ruben Montenegro Barroso, 29, was arrested Nov. 13 in the 2000 block of Clearwater Drive for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Richard Michael Berg, 33, was arrested Nov. 13 in the 700 block of Holly Street on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct — both pertaining to domestic violence. It was reported that Berg shoved his 73-year-old stepfather to the ground, causing the victim injury. Berg was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Rafael Cortez Blancas, 32, was arrested Nov. 14 in the 800 block of Hancock Road on suspicion of felony-aggravated driving while intoxicated. It was determined during a traffic stop that he had been driving while intoxicated. Police said that Blancas was driving with a suspended license stemming from a pervious DUI incident. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
SHOPLIFTING/MINOR POSSESSING TOBACCO, BULLHEAD CITY — A 14-year-old boy was cited and released Nov. 14 on suspicion of shoplifting and being a minor in possession of tobacco. A business in the 800 block of Hancock Road reported the shoplifting. The youth was released to his father.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Lucas James Avila, 38, was arrested Nov. 14 in the 1000 block of Mobile Lane for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant from Kingman Justice Court. He was taken to the Mohave County jail.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Briana Marie Serna, 28, was arrested, then released, Nov. 15 near the intersection of Terrace and Club House drives on suspicion of driving under the influence.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Marie Nicole Cortez, 29, was arrested Nov. 15 at Langford Drive and Baseline Road for a misdemeanor failure to pay fines warrant. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
