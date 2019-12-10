WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — David Patrick Kennedy, 50, was arrested Nov. 10 near the intersection of River Gardens and Baseline drives for a misdemeanor failure to pay fines warrant. Kennedy was booked into the Mohave County jail.
MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOL, BULLHEAD CITY — A 17-year-old boy was arrested, then cited and released to an adult, Nov. 10 in the 1700 block of Talc Road on suspicion of consuming alcohol as a minor. Police said they were called on a report of a loud party. No one was inside but the smell of marijuana was apparent and there were several alcohol bottles and canned beer. The boy was found running on a nearby street and reportedly smelled of alcohol.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, BULLHEAD CITY — Adriana Vasquez, 25, was arrested Nov. 10 in the 400 block of Swan Drive on suspicion of aggravated assault pertaining to domestic violence. It was reported that Vasquez physically assaulted two cousins, both younger than age 15. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
THEFT, BULLHEAD CITY — Linda Marie Dubuc, 54, was arrested Nov. 11 in the 1600 block of Turquoise Avenue on suspicion of theft. Police said a business owner reported that a bag of cash containing about $1,000 had been stolen from a business on Nov. 9. After police located Dubuc at the Turquoise location they booked her into the Mohave County jail.
EXCESSIVE SPEED, BULLHEAD CITY — Jonathan Paul De Izcue, 33, was cited and released Nov. 11 in the 1600 block of North Oatman Road for driving at excessive speed — 53 mph in a 25 mph zone.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Alondra Zelie Lupercio, 23, was arrested Nov. 11 in the 1700 block of Lakeside Drive for a misdemeanor warrant. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Esiquio Hernandez, 41, was arrested Nov. 11 in the 2800 block of Highway 95 for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. Esiquio was booked into the Mohave County jail.
CODE VIOLATIONS, BULLHEAD CITY — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Nov. 12 on suspicion of city code violations near the intersection of Chaparral and Lakeside drives. Police said the youth was driving an off-road bike on private property and doing so in a vacant lot in a residential neighborhood. The youth had been warned previously after being stopped for riding the bike on city streets. He was released to his mother.
ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Leah Dureen Holley, 48, was arrested Nov. 12 in the 1100 block of Highway 95 on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence. Police said it was reported that Holley kicked her ex-boyfriend in the face. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
WARRANTS/DRUG CHARGES, BULLHEAD CITY — Police received information Nov. 12 from an anonymous caller about drug activity at a residence in the 700 block of Brill Drive. Detectives arrived at the location and said they were able to smell marijuana and obtained a search warrant. Jessica Leigh Anne Therrien, 28, was arrested on three warrants — failure to appear, shoplifting and possession of dangerous drugs — and on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia; Kasey Ann Pemberton, 36, was arrested on two warrants — failure to appear and probation violation — and on suspicion of possessing narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia; Robert Edward Thomas II, 50, was arrested on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia; and Andrea Lynn Arellanes, 46, was arrested, then cited and released, on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia. Therrien, Pemberton, and Thomas were booked into the Mohave County jail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.