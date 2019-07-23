DRUGS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — James Robert Barrett, 26, was arrested July 11 after being contacted by officers at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Holly Street. He reportedly was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Barrett was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Christina Lopez Meza, 45, was arrested July 15 after she came to the police department lobby to turn herself in on three outstanding warrants. Meza was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Kenneth Doyle Ratliff, 36, was arrested July 15 in the 2500 block of Highway 95 on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — John Edward Lowery, 57, was arrested July 15 near the intersection of Third Street and Krueger Lane on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fines. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
