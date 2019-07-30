DRUGS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Alonso Avalos, 28, was arrested July 18 after being contacted by officers in the 900 block of Ramar Road. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Avalos was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — David Wayne Sarratt, 54, was arrested July 18 after he reportedly was seen removing tags from merchandise at a store the 3600 block of Highway 95. When contacted in the dressing room, police spokeswoman Carina Spotts said, Sarratt was wearing clothing that had not been paid for. He was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and unlawful removal of a theft detection device. Sarratt was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
UNLAWFUL USE OF MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION, BULLHEAD CITY — Robyn Dayle Rogers, 29, was arrested July 18 in the 3300 block of McCormick Boulevard after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Spotts said that Rogers was staying with the vehicle’s owner and took the vehicle without her permission. Rogers returned when officers were still on the scene. She was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of means of transportation and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARRESTS, BULLHEAD CITY — Joshua Ray Miller, 30, was arrested July 23 in the 1700 block of Arriba Drive on an outstanding Nevada felony warrant for a probation violation. He reportedly had a meth pipe in his possession and was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested was Diana Ruth Miller, 54, on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fines. Each was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Jesse Phillip Garcia, 28, was arrested July 23 at Central Avenue and Highway 95 on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fines. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/TRESPASSING, BULLHEAD CITY — Ephriam Noel Ramay, 44, was arrested July 23 after it was reported that he was refusing to leave a residence in the 2000 block of Bermuda Drive. He reportedly was shouting profanities at the residents there. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Ramay “chest bumped” his brother and threw a hammer at another victim. He was arrested on suspicion of assault per domestic violence, disorderly conduct per domestic violence and trespassing. Ramay was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Sophia Elaine Galaviz, 28, was arrested July 23 in the 1800 block of Montclair Drive on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
