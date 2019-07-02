DRUGS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Kyia Brittany Englehart, 29, and Michael John Schiel, 31, were arrested Thursday in the 2100 block of Highway 95 after police responded to a loitering report. Englehart was arrested on suspicion of possession of prescription drugs and on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for shoplifting. Schiel was arrested on suspicion of possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Each was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
SHOPLIFTING/WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Shleigh Marie Williamson, 32, and Joel Damen Benefield were arrested Thursday after police were called to a store in the 2800 block of Highway 95 for a shoplifting report. The pair had been detained by loss-prevention employees, Bullhead City Police spokeswoman Carina Spotts said. Benefield was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on suspicion of shoplifting by concealment. Williamson was cited for shoplifting by concealment and released.
WARRANT ARREST/DRUGS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Tanya Marie Fagg, 41, was arrested Thursday after being contacted by officers at Sea Spray Drive and Clearwater Drive while riding a bicycle. She was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding warrant for order to show cause. Fagg was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — William Ray Garner, 49, was arrested Friday at Marina Boulevard and Coronado Drive on an outstanding warrant for failure to pay fines. He was held to be seen in court.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
