ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Ethan Michael Nelson, 29, was arrested June 17 in the 1600 block of Riverview Drive after he reportedly punched another man. He was cited for assault and disorderly conduct and released.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE, BULLHEAD CITY — Roberto Jose Garcia, 29, was arrested June 21 in the 1500 block of Paseo Grande Road after he reportedly punched a paper towel dispenser at his place of employment, Legacy Rehab and Care Center. Police said he also caused damage to wallpaper in the laundry room. Garcia was cited for criminal damage and released.
INTERFERING WITH JUDICIAL PROCEEDINGS, BULLHEAD CITY — Laurie Eileen Nixon, 50, was arrested June 22 in the 1500 block of Sierra Vista Drive. She was booked on suspicion of interfering with judicial proceedings and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
