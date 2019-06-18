FRAUDULENT SCHEMES, BULLHEAD CITY — On May 28, police detectives started to investigate a reported fraud at a tire shop in the 3600 block of Highway 95. Suspects had made 28 fraudulent purchases totaling more than $30,000, using stolen credit card numbers, department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said. One of the suspects, Rhiannon Marlene Marie Sullivan, 24, already was in custody at the Mohave County jail on unrelated charges. She was interviewed by detectives and faces charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices and fraudulent use of a credit card. Her boyfriend, whom police did not identify, faces the same charges. A warrant will be requested for him, Fromelt said.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE, BULLHEAD CITY — A 15-year-old boy was arrested June 13 in the 600 block of Mead Lane after he reportedly got into a disagreement with a friend. The boy reportedly broke the back window of the victim’s vehicle with a rake. He was cited for criminal damage and released.
AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT, BULLHEAD CITY — Tyiler Kevin Hiner, 22, was arrested June 13 in the 2000 block of Bahama Drive after he reportedly contacted the plaintiffs listed in an order of protection against him. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated harassment per domestic violence and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
