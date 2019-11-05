AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, BULLHEAD CITY — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Oct. 22 after police received a report that he had assaulted the principal at CRUHSD Academy, 1820 Lakeside Drive. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the principal was called to handle the student, who was acting disruptive, and he ran away. When he came back, the boy reportedly approached the principal and threw a basketball as hard as he could at him. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault (on a teacher) and disorderly conduct. The boy was taken to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center in Kingman.
SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — Tina Marie Schaal, 36, was arrested Oct. 22 after police were called to Walmart, 2840 Highway 95, for a report of a shoplifter. It was reported that she had concealed items and left the store without paying. Schaal was cited for shoplifting and released.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
