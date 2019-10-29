DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-RELATED CHARGES/ORDER OF PROTECTION, BULLHEAD CITY — William Eugene Glover, 34, was arrested Oct. 14 on suspicion of disorderly conduct, threatening or Intimidating, criminal damage — all pertaining to domestic violence — disorderly conduct and threatening or intimidating for an incident in the 1700 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard. An order of protection was pending service for previous events, including an incident where Glover physically injured the victim, his estranged wife, on Sept. 19. Glover was reported to have broken into the home on Jose Avenue and shouted at his estranged wife who, along with her boyfriend and the victim’s child, took refuge in a bedroom. Glover was reported to have been kicking the bedroom door to force it open and threatened to kill the adults. He also allegedly damaged personal property in addition to damaging the home. He fled the scene but was apprehended. The order of protection was served and Glover was booked into the Mohave County jail.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Christopher Alan Hoyt, 31, was arrested Oct. 14 for a misdemeanor failure to pay fines warrant from the Bullhead City Municipal Court, in the 2200 block of Trane Road. He was taken to the Mohave County jail.
WARRANTS, BULLHEAD CITY — Charles Keith Klinke, 45, and Bradley Gene Shively, 46, were arrested Oct. 17 on outstanding misdemeanor warrants in the parking lot in the 1700 block of Lakeside Drive. Officers went to the location on the report of a suspicious vehicle and made contact with the men. Klinke was arrested on a warrant from the Kingman city court for failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia. Shively was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear from Kingman Justice Court. Both were taken to the Mohave County jail.
ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — David Edward Tebout, 34, was arrested Oct. 17 for assault and disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence in the 1900 block of Rio Grande Road. A citizen reported a domestic violence dispute where the citizen could see a man choking a woman. It was determined that Tebout had got into an argument with his wife, which turned physical. The victim had visible injuries. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
WARRANTS, BULLHEAD CITY — Cheryl Jane Knier, 25, was arrested Oct. 17 for a misdemeanor failure to pay fines warrant, in the 1600 block of Kalil Drive. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — Jerry Lee Waide, 51, was cited and released Oct. 17 on suspicion of shoplifting. On Oct. 10, it was reported that Waide had shoplifted a cart full of items from Walmart and fled from loss prevention personnel.
DUI/OPENED ALCOHOL CONTAINERS, BULLHEAD CITY — Joshua Lloyd Nevarez, 31, was arrested Oct. 17 on suspicion of aggravated DUI, and Shane Christopher Longress, 30, was cited and released for having an open alcohol container in the vehicle, near Highway 95 and Bullhead Parkway South. Two boys, ages 10 and 15, were in the back seat of the vehicle and their presence resulted the aggravated DUI for Nevarez. Longress, 30, was in the front passenger seat with two opened bottles of beer between his legs. Nevarez was booked into the Mohave County jail.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Skyla Catherine Marie Allen, 25, was arrested Oct. 18 for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, in the 800 block of Glen Drive. She was booked into the Kingman jail.
CHILD ABUSE, BULLHEAD CITY — Brittannie Rose Chapman, 29, was arrested Oct. 19 on suspicion of child abuse pertaining to domestic violence, in the 500 block of Sea Spray Drive. A witness reported seeing Chapman’s children, ages 1 and 2, “walking around the streets naked, filthy and alone,” according to police. Chapman told police she had been sleeping and did not know how long they had been outside. She also said that she knew her 2-year-old boy could open the door, but did not take any precautions to prevent him from doing so. Officers also said there was rotten food on the floor and feces in the bedrooms and living room. She was booked into the Mohave County jail. The Department of Child Services was contacted.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Sara Essene Cook, 42, was arrested Oct. 19 for a misdemeanor failure to pay fines warrant, in the 1400 block of Verde Drive. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Sara Elizabeth Angelo, 28, was arrested, later released, Oct. 20 on suspicion of DUI near Highway 95 and Sterling Road. She was initially pulled over for speeding, but it was determined she was intoxicated.
THEFT, BULLHEAD CITY — Izaac Ramon Brown, 47, was arrested Oct. 20 on suspicion of stealing fuel from personal watercraft at a rental business in the 1100 block of Highway 95. Brown attempted to flee from officers. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Gilberto Stanton Rios, 24, was arrested, then released, Oct. 20 on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, in the 600 block of Highway 95.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
