AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Danny Romero Garcia, 48, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of aggravated assault on a minor, assault, and disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence in the 1800 block of Riverside Drive. It was reported that he got into an argument and had assaulted his wife and 12-year-old stepdaughter. Garcia was booked into the Mohave County jail.
TRAFFIC VIOLATION/WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Jacob Alex Fierro, 23, was arrested Sept. 16 at Marina Boulevard and Oliver Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fines. Police said they came in contact with Fierro when he failed to obey a stop sign. He received a verbal warning about not stopping his vehicle but was arrested on the misdemeanor warrant from Lake Havasu City for failure to pay fines. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT WITH WEAPON, BULLHEAD CITY — Charles Wayne Milligan, 50, was arrested Sept. 16 in the 2100 block of Riviera Boulevard on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving a weapon. It was reported to police that while customers were at a market in that location, the market owner asked Milligan to leave the property. He had been sleeping outside the business. Police said Milligan then got into a verbal argument with the owner and pulled out a meat cleaver-knife in a threatening manner. Milligan was booked into the Mohave County jail.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/RESISTING ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Warren Daniel Metzen, 28, was arrested Sept. 16 in the 300 block of Lee Avenue on suspicion of criminal damage, aggravated assault against a police officer and resisting arrest. On Sept. 1, there was an incident in which an apartment door was forced open at that location. Police said Metzen fought and resisted arrest when they tried to apprehend him Sept. 16. They also Tased him. He was taken to the Mohave County jail.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Jonathan Allen Reible, 21, was arrested Sept. 16 in the 1700 block of Highway 95 on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
FELONY WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Brittany Star Mann, 23, was arrested Sept. 17 in the 1000 block of Zircon Avenue on a felony probation violation warrant from the Mohave County Superior Court. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.