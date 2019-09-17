WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Darlene Marie Barrios was arrested Sept. 9 near the intersection of at Coronado and Malibu drives for a misdemeanor warrant issued in her name for failure to pay fines. She was booked into Mohave County jail.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Danny Raul Escandon, 37, was arrested Sept. 9 in the 1600 block of Talc Plaza for a felony probation violation warrant. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
DUI/CRIMINAL DAMAGE, BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Edward Reaves, 44, was arrested Sept. 10 in the 600 block of Highway 95 on suspicion of DUI, criminal damage and failing to maintain proper lane of travel. Emergency crews arrived at a two-vehicle accident from which no injuries were reported. Reaves underwent a DUI investigation and later was released.
FALSE REPORTING/WARRANT ARRESTS, BULLHEAD CITY — Danny Alberto Mata, 28, was arrested Sept. 10 on suspicion of false reporting to law enforcement and two misdemeanor warrants in his name for failure to appear and failure to pay fines. When he was first contacted by police, they said he lied about his name and identity. Mata was booked into Mohave County jail.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Joseph Calvin La Peer, 62, was arrested Wednesday near the intersection of Marina Boulevard and Riviera Drive for a misdemeanor warrant in his name for failure to pay fines. La Peer posted bond and later was released.
ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Nathaniel Lee Pennington, 22, was arrested Sunday in the 2000 block of Riviera Boulevard, on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence that occurred in the 600 block of Highway 95 on Aug. 18. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Gordon Brown III, 21, was arrested Thursday in the area of Marina Boulevard and Coronado Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.
RETAIL THEFT, BULLHEAD CITY — Toney Simmons, 32, and Adonis Alexis Levy, 39, were arrested Sunday in the 1700 block of Highway 95 on suspicion of organized retail theft. Personnel at Safeway reported that three men stole numerous packages of over-the-counter medications and a bottle of whiskey on Sept. 14. Total loss of merchandise was valued at about $2,800. Police learned the suspects had planned to sell the merchandise on the street in Las Vegas. Both were booked into the Mohave County jail.
ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence against his grandmother. It was reported that they got into an argument when she confronted him about stealing from a neighbor. He then ran away. The youth was placed into the system as a runaway juvenile. He was located in the 2100 block of Clearwater Drive. He was booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports
