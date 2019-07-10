BURGLARY/CRIMINAL DAMAGE, BULLHEAD CITY — Christian Cabrera Gonzalez, 23, was arrested Monday in the 2900 block of Desert Sky Boulevard in connection with a burglary investigation that began Sunday. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said residents of the 1700 block of Rollando Drive reported that Gonzalez had burglarized their house. The victims knew Gonzalez, she said. Gonzalez reportedly was seen on surveillance video from July 5, entering the residence. Fromelt said the video showed him kicking and smashing a tail light on a parked vehicle, then going inside and stealing some shoes. Gonzalez also reportedly punched and smashed a TV inside the residence and came out with fresh blood on his shirt. When officers contacted him, Fromelt said, Gonzalez still was wearing the same T-shirt, with blood on it. He was booked on suspicion of residential burglary and criminal damage. Gonzalez was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
TRESPASSING, BULLHEAD CITY — Leigh Ann Marie Watkins, 38, was arrested Tuesday in the 400 block of Malibu Drive after she reportedly was found inside a motor home that code enforcement officials were attempting to tow. The motor home did not belong to her, Fromelt said. Watkins was booked on suspicion of trespassing. She was later released from the police station.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
