WARRANT/DRUG POSSESSION/PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Darion Lee Corzine, 18, was arrested Feb. 1 in the 2100 block of Kingston Drive on suspicion of possessing a dangerous drug, possessing drug paraphernalia and for a felony failure to appear warrant. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
BURGLARY/CRIMINAL TRESPASS/CRIMINAL DAMAGE/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Todd Higgins, 30, was arrested Feb. 1 in the 1500 block of El Campo on suspicion of burglary and for three charges pertaining to domestic violence: criminal trespassing, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. The victim reported that her ex-
boyfriend was in her garage. He eventually got into the house and reportedly starting fighting with the victim’s current boyfriend. Police located the victim’s garage door opener and phone in Higgins’ jacket. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
WARRANT/SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — Stefanie Ann Acosta, 38, was arrested Feb. 1 in the 3600 block of Highway 95 on suspicion of shoplifting and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. Michael Daniel James Hambly, 37, was arrested for facilitation of shoplifting. About $120 worth of stolen items was found in Acosta’s purse, police said. It was reported that Hambly cut open two bottles of perfume and lotion with a pocket knife, placed them on a shelf and texted Acosta with information where the items were located. This allowed her to conceal them in her purse. They were booked into Mohave County jail.
WARRANTS, BULLHEAD CITY — Denise Faye Ballard, 39, was arrested Feb. 2 in the 3800 block of Rising Sun Road for two misdemeanor warrants: shoplifting and failure to appear. She was booked into Mohave County jail.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Manuel Siqueiros Gutierrez, 22, was arrested Feb. 2 in the 2000 block of Riviera Boulevard for a misdemeanor failure to pay fines warrant. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
WARRANT/SPEEDING/NO VALID LICENSE, BULLHEAD CITY — Anthony Gilbert Correll, 20, was arrested Feb. 3 near the intersection of San Juan and Lakeside drives for a post-
adjudication misdemeanor warrant issued in Lake Havasu City. Also as a result of the traffic stop, Correll was cited on suspicion of speeding and for not having a valid driver license. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
DRUGS/PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant Feb. 5 in the 1400 block of Verde Drive. Two people were arrested: Sara Essene Cook, 43, was arrested on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs, prescription-only narcotic pills, and possessing drug paraphernalia. Justin James Davy, 27, was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotic drugs, heroin, possessing drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor domestic violence warrant. Both were booked into Mohave County jail.
WARRANTS, BULLHEAD CITY — Irineo Luna Garza, 28, was arrested Feb. 5 in the 1400 block of Verde Drive for three misdemeanor warrants: failure to appear, pre-adjudication and post-adjudication. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
ORGANIZED RETAIL THEFT, BULLHEAD CITY — Trever Richard Galbreath, 24, was arrested Feb. 5 at Walmart, 2500 block of Highway 95, on suspicion of organized retail theft. Galbreath was reported to have stolen a bag of dog food, taken it to customer service and returned it with a sales receipt for a cash refund. He had been arrested Jan. 25 on suspicion of shoplifting as well. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
