WARRANTS, BULLHEAD CITY — Shaun Russell Iiams, 29, was arrested Jan. 1 for two misdemeanor warrants from Kingman after being contacted on Bullhead Parkway. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
LEAVING ACCIDENT SCENE, BULLHEAD CITY — Vanessa N.R. Marin, 39, was cited and released Jan. 1 near Third Street, on suspicion of leaving the scene of a non-injury accident. Police were called to a hit-and-run accident near Highway 95 and the Laughlin Bridge. After obtaining information about the vehicle potentially involved they made a traffic stop near Third Street and found Marin.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Allan Erhardt, 37, was arrested Jan. 1 in the 1700 block of Rio Grande Road on suspicion of disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence. It was reported Ernhardt had a verbal argument with his mother in which he shouted profanities and refused to leave the location. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Lawrence Clyde Turner, 74, was arrested Jan. 2 in the 700 block of Morrow Cove for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Bradley Jay Beitel, 62, was arrested Jan. 2 near Aviation Way and Highway 95 on suspicion of DUI and extreme DUI — the latter being defined as having a blood alcohol content over 0.20%. He was released to a cab after being booked.
TRAFFIC/TRESPASSING, BULLHEAD CITY — Spencer Travis Pyle, 32, was arrested Jan. 3 in the 1500 block of Arcadia Boulevard on suspicion of trespassing and having a suspended driver license. Pyle was reported to have driven his vehicle into the backyard of property at that location, and refused to leave. Police say he was also uncooperative. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — David Andrew Deschampe, 67, was arrested Jan. 4 at Highway 95 and Laughlin Ranch Boulevard on suspicion of DUI. He was driven home.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Rafe Loren Bryan, 25, was arrested Jan. 4 in the 500 block of Holly Street for a felony failure to appear warrant through the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT/WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Melissa Nicole Sullivan, 49, was arrested Jan. 4 in the 1800 block of Long Avenue on suspicion of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. A neighbor reported Sullivan was screaming profanities and throwing things in her yard. She was booked into the Mohave County jail.
TRESPASSING, BULLHEAD CITY— Daniel Michael Seldal, 32, was arrested Jan. 4 in the 1300 block of Hancock Road on suspicion of trespassing at a business from which he had been trespassed from the day before. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — A 16-year-old boy was cited and released Jan. 4 in the 1600 block of Mead Lane on suspicion of disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence. It was reported he was disorderly and shouting profanities during a family argument. He was released to his parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.