SHOPLIFTING/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/RESISTING ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Lance Gregory Noriega, 44, was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly was seen concealing two bottles of men’s cologne (valued at $123) at Kohl’s, 3699 Highway 95. Police said he then passed all points of sale with no attempt to pay for the items. When confronted by loss-prevention employees, Noriega reportedly fled the store and left the merchandise. Officers saw him running and told him numerous times to stop and that he was under arrest, police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said. Noriega reportedly kept running, and was eventually apprehended. Police reportedly found in his possession a clear glass meth pipe. Noriega was booked on suspicion of shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
INTERFERING WITH JUDICIAL PROCEEDINGS, BULLHEAD CITY — William Paul Sowers II, 29, was arrested Tuesday in the 3600 block of Gloria Avenue on suspicion of interfering with judicial proceedings per domestic violence. Fromelt said the location is a protected address in an order of protection against him. Sowers was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
BURGLARY, BULLHEAD CITY — Martin Gunn Gaul, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the 1000 block of Mobile Lane after he reportedly unlawfully entered a residential yard with the intent to commit theft. Police said he climbed over the rear fence and stole five bags of garden mulch and a bag of wood chips. Gaul was booked on suspicion of burglary and taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Center in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
