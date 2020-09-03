CRIMINAL DAMAGE/PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Andrew James Savo, 19, was arrested Aug. 14 in the 2000 block of Commercial Way on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of drug paraphernalia. It was reported that Savo got into an argument with his girlfriend, and kicked a vehicle in the Family Dollar parking lot out of frustration. The kick left the vehicle dented. Police found heroin paraphernalia on the suspect. Savo was later released.
DRUG OFFENSES/INTERFERING WITH A JUDICIAL PROCEEDING, BULLHEAD CITY — John Lennard Sanchez, 60, was arrested Aug. 17 in the 3400 block of Tres Alamos Drive on suspicion of interfering with judicial proceedings pertaining to domestic violence, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. A victim, who has an order of protection against Sanchez, reported seeing him outside her house. He was hiding on the property. When officers told the suspect he was under arrest, he attempted to flee and resisted officers by kicking and trying to spit on them while yelling profanities. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia items as well as approximately 1.8 grams of marijuana and about 1.6 grams of methamphetamine. Sanchez was booked into the Mohave County jail.
DUI/TRAFFIC OFFENSES, BULLHEAD CITY — Richard Curtis Lee Rodriques, 52, was arrested Aug. 19 near the intersection of Arriba Drive and Balsa Road on suspicion of DUI, failure to control to avoid an accident and no proof of insurance. Police arrived at the crash location and determined that Rodriques, 52, was DUI when his vehicle struck an unoccupied parked car. The passenger stated that the driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel several times while driving. The passenger sustained a minor injury and was treated and released at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. Rodriques was cited and released for DUI, failure to control to avoid an accident and no proof of insurance. Other charges may be pending depending on his blood test results. He was given a ride home.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Alicia Ashley Aguilar, 24, was arrested Aug. 19 in the 1400 block of Plata Drive on suspicion of DUI. It was reported that Aguilar had an argument with her boyfriend and left in her vehicle after she’d been drinking. When she drove back to the area, she was contacted by police. She was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. She was cited for DUI and having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle. Further charges may be pending depending on her blood test results. She was given a ride home.
MARIJUANA POSSESSION/PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Aug. 22 in the 1600 block of Marble Canyon Drive on suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police were looking into a narcotic usage complaint in that vicinity and found three people inside of a vehicle. A bong was visible and the air inside the vehicle smelled like marijuana, police reported. Officers found some marijuana and some THC wax, which is a narcotic. The 16-year-old was later released to a parent. The other two people in the vehicle will be summonsed for similar charges.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE, BULLHEAD CITY — Gessica Michelle Passalaqua, 29, was arrested Aug. 22 in the 1600 block of Highway 95 on suspicion of criminal damage. A man who knew her reported that he would not let Passalaqua inside and that she became angry and refused to leave his patio area. She is suspected of having broken his apartment window. Passalaqua was cited and released.
MARIJUANA POSSESSION/PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Anthony Arellano, 29, was cited and released Aug. 22 in Rotary Park on suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. An officer was patrolling in the park and along the river saw some men with a marijuana smoking device.
DRUG POSSESSION/PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Jose Jesus Gasca Jr., 37, was arrested Aug. 22 in the 3000 block of Canyon De Chelly Drive on suspicion of a dangerous drug, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Gasca had the illegal items in possession when contacted by police and was later released.
DRUG POSSESSION/PARAPHERNALIA/OUTSTANDING WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Lyndzie Williams, 29, was arrested Aug. 26 outside of Walgreens in the 2300 block of Highway 95 on suspicion of possessing a dangerous drug, a narcotic, drug paraphernalia, an outstanding warrant and shoplifting. Someone at the store reported Williams had concealed stolen items in her purse. While police reported finding cosmetics that were paid for, they also found syringes containing liquid heroin and a small plastic bag of methamphetamine as well as an arrest warrant. She was booked into Mohave County jail.
