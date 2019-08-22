WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Tony Joseph Aguirre, 31, was arrested Aug. 12 in the 1700 block of Highway 95 on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY — Daniel Benjamin Valderrama, 54, was arrested Aug. 13 after police responded to a domestic violence report in the 2500 block of Country Club Drive. Arriving officers could hear loud banging from inside, police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said. She said dispatchers, who were on the phone with the victims, told officers on the scene that the suspect reportedly was trying to break down a bedroom door, and that a 13-year-old boy and his mother had locked themselves in the bedroom. It was reported that the female and the boy, their son, had been assaulted by Valderrama during an argument, Fromelt said. He was booked on suspicion of assault per domestic violence and disorderly conduct per domestic violence and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Dana Lee Hill, 45, was arrested Aug. 13 in the 1800 block of Coral Isle Drive on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor post-adjudication warrant. Hill was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
