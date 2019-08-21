TRAFFIC ACCIDENT/DUI ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Kim L. Gustafson, 63, was arrested Aug. 8 after police responded to a report of a single-
vehicle accident at the intersection of Black Mountain Road and Goldrush Road. Officers arrived to find a Chevrolet Corvette that had struck a light pole, police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said. Gustafson was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for treatment and a blood draw. After further investigation, he was booked on suspicion of DUI and released to his wife.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Matthew Steven Lemay, 38, was arrested Aug. 12 in on Baseline Road after it was reported that he walked into his uncle’s house, intoxicated and yelling. Lemay does not live there, Fromelt said. He was booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
DUI ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Anthony Kendell Williams, 34, was arrested Aug. 12 after he reportedly was found passed out in his vehicle in the left-turn lane at Hancock Road and Highway 95. The vehicle was running, Fromelt said, and Williams had his foot on the brake. Fromelt said Williams showed signs of intoxication. He was taken to WARMC for a blood draw, then booked on suspicion of DUI and later released.
