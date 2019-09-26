DailyNewstaff
ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Clay Carlstin, 27, was arrested Sept. 17 in the 1300 block of Lincoln Lane on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct — both pertaining to domestic violence. It was reported two men were fighting at that location and that Carlstin had started it. Carlstin was booked into the Mohave County Jail.
MISDEMEANOR WARRANTS, BULLHEAD CITY — William Dale Mahaffy, 43, and Denise Elizabeth Peck, 44, were arrested Sept. 17 on misdemeanor failure to appear warrants in the 1700 block of Highway 95. Both were booked into the Mohave County jail.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Stephanie Kay Castro, 62, and Lawrence Clyde Turner, 73, were arrested Sept. 16 in the 700 block of Morro Cove on suspicion of disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence after a loud verbal argument. Both were booked into the Mohave County jail.
