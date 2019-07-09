WARRANT ARREST/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Rebecca Jean Newell, 40, was arrested Monday at River Glen Drive and Fourth Street on an outstanding misdemeanor post-adjudication warrant. In her purse, police reportedly found a meth pipe. Newell was booked on the warrant and on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Lawrence Lee Lehman, 53, was arrested Monday in the 600 block of Ramar Road on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Roberta Lynn Zayas, 46, was arrested in the 1800 block of Highway 95 on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. She was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.