DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLHEAD CITY —  Juanito Rudy Marin Jr., 32, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and child abuse — all pertaining to domestic violence. At around 1 a.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Balsa Road for a weapons offense. It was reported that he got into an argument with his wife, during which he was said to have pointed a handgun at the victim while she was holding their 6-year-old daughter. Marin was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.

