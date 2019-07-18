REVOKED LICENSE/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Thomas Perry Jr., 51, was arrested Friday in the 900 block of Swan Drive after being pulled over while driving a vehicle that reportedly had no visible license plate or temporary registration. He was cited for driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia and released. His passenger, 25-year-old Shawn Michael Gregory Ling, was arrested on two undesignated bench warrants out of Bullhead City Justice Court. Ling was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
REVOKED LICENSE, BULLHEAD CITY — Brandon Kurt Wayland, 41, was arrested Friday in the 900 block of Hancock Drive after being pulled over for making an improper turn. He was cited for driving with a revoked license and released, and the vehicle was towed.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Rick Shane Ross, 28, was arrested Friday in the 1800 block of Rio Vista Road on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for criminal damage/vandalism. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
OUI ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Tiffany Loren Ramirez, 34, was arrested Friday on the Colorado River near the 2200 block of Highway 68. She was cited for operating under the influence and released to her husband.
The preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
