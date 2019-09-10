WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Leigh Ann Marie Watkins, 38, was arrested Sept. 5 for having a misdemeanor warrant issued in her name for failure to appear, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police encountered Watkins at the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Riverwood Lane, where they arrested her on the warrant. Police reported they also located about 0.9 grams of methamphetamine as well as a methamphetamine pipe on her person. She was booked into Mohave County jail.
TRESSPASSING, Bullhead CITY — Ruban Montenegro Barroso, 29, was arrested Sept. 5 on suspicion of criminal trespassing in the 2100 block of Clearwater Drive, near an apartment complex from which he had been trespassed previously. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
FALSE REPORTING, BULLHEAD CITY — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sept. 5 on suspicion of false reporting and for interfering with taking a juvenile into temporary custody. A girl was reported to police as a runaway on Sept. 1 and she was thought to be with her 16-year-old boyfriend. Police said the boy lied to them about knowing her whereabouts, in the 1100 block of Gemstone Avenue, before they found her at the location. The girl was reunited with her family. The boy was later released.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — John Martinez Morales, 35, was arrested Sept. 6 for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant issued in his name for failure to appear. He was arrested near the intersection of Harbor and Artesia drives. Morales was booked into Mohave County jail.
