ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — James Donald Bruce, 56, was arrested Oct. 23 on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct pertaining to domestic violence in the 2000 block of Lause Bay. Police say Bruce argued with his wife and assaulted her. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Joseph Paul Erasmo Robles, 28, was arrested Oct. 23, then later released, on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia in the 1700 block of Lakeside Drive during a traffic stop.
MISCONDUCT WITH A WEAPON/DRUG OFFENSES, BULLHEAD CITY — Jacob Wayne Shannon, 32, was arrested Oct. 23 on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug paraphernalia, and misconduct with a weapon near the intersection of Highway 95 and south end of Bullhead Parkway during a traffic stop. Police say Shannon informed them that there was a firearm in his backpack. Also found was a drug pipe in the man’s backpack. In the vehicle was a 6.1-gram bag of methamphetamine. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — James Alan Chaney, 57, was arrested Oct. 24, then given a ride home, on suspicion of driving under the influence near the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Church Street.
DANGEROUS DRUGS FOR SALE/POSSESSION/PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Betsy Lee Galbreath, 62, and David John Galbreath, 54, were arrested Oct. 24 on suspicion of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant at the couple’s residence in the 400 block of Steiger Drive after determining the couple was selling methamphetamine from there. Police said more than 30 grams of methamphetamine were seized and meth paraphernalia was found around the residence, including pipes, scales and measuring cups. Both were booked into Mohave County jail.
WARRANTS, BULLHEAD CITY — Darby Ellen Wright, 24, was arrested Oct. 29 for Mohave County misdemeanor warrants — one for dog at large and one for a unlicensed dog — in the 300 block of Lee Avenue. She was booked into Mohave County Jail.
DUI, BULLHEAD CITY — Raymond John Jore, 65, was cited and released Oct. 30 on suspicion of driving under the influence and extreme DUI — the latter charge being a felony — near the intersection of Bullhead Parkway and Silver Creek Road. Police say the vehicle Jore was driving struck a guardrail.
DOG AT LARGE, BULLHEAD CITY — Guadalupe Diaz Orozco, 41, was cited and released Oct. 30 on suspicion of having dog at large, license required and failure to attach tags. Animal Care and Welfare was called to the 1500 block of Via Arroyo about the dog, which was found on Linda Vista. The dog was said to have started barking and began charging at the officer. The department reported having contacted Orozco before for reports of her dogs chasing people aggressively.
WARRANT, BULLHEAD CITY — Juan Antonio Mojica, 36, was arrested Oct. 30 for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant in the 1900 block of Morning Glory Trail. He was booked into Mohave County jail.
DRUG CHARGES/WARRANT — Tyna Marie Castillo, 38, was arrested Oct. 31 on suspicion of possessing heroin, possessing drug paraphernalia and for a failure to appear misdemeanor warrant in the 1900 block of Highway 95. Police say they found the drugs and paraphernalia while taking Castillo into cs=ustody on the misdemeanor warrant. She was booked into Mohave County jail.
TRESPASSING, BULLHEAD CITY — Patrick Michael Oshea, 52, ws arrested and released Nov. 1 on suspicion of trespassing at a bar in the 800 block of Hancock Road. It was reported that Oshea remained on the property and refused to leave. He had been trespassed from the location in the past.
