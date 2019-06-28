Daily News staff
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/RESISTING ARREST/TRESPASSING/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Martin Arnold Cadena, 58, was arrested Friday after reportedly engaging in a series of criminal acts beginning in the 1300 block of Plata Drive and continuing as he fled from police to the 1500 block of Dorado Drive. Cadena was booked on suspicion of aggravated harassment, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts each of aggravated domestic violence and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
MARIJUANA/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, BULLHEAD CITY — Jose Fernando Gutierrez, 40 was arrested Friday in the 2100 block of Dustin Burnett Way. He was booked on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gutierrez was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT/DUI ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Juan Antonio De Santiago Robles, 25, was arrested Saturday after police responded to a call concerning a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Ramar Road and Goldrush Road. He was cited for suspicion of DUI to the slightest degree, DUI and extreme DUI and released from the scene.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Anthony Barra, 23, was arrested Saturday after he came to the police department lobby to turn himself in on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
BURGLARY, BULLHEAD CITY — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday in connection with a June 12 burglary at Mohave High School, 2251 Highway 95. Police said a school vending machine had money removed from it. The boy was booked on suspicion of burglary in the third degree. He was taken to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center in Kingman.
SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — Gregory Coyle, 59, was arrested Saturday in connection with a reported May 18 shoplifting incident at Walmart, 2840 Highway 95. Police said he was identified in surveillance video footage as the person shoplifting several items. Officers contacted him during a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Marina Boulevard, where he was cited for shoplifting and released.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE//RESISTING ARREST/ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Monica Leigh Drake, 25, was arrested Saturday after police received a report of a woman becoming disorderly and assaulting an employee at a business on Highway 95. Officers contacted her in the 1100 block of Highway 95, where she was booked on suspicion of criminal damage, resisting arrest, assault, and disorderly. Drake was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
SHOPLIFTING, BULLHEAD CITY — Brian Matthew Hector, 31 was arrested Sunday after he reportedly concealed merchandise in his bag at Walmart, 2840 Highway 95, then walked past all points of sale without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise concealed. Police said Hector exited the store and ran when a loss-prevention employee attempted to make contact with him. Officers contacted him in the 2800 block of Highway 95. Hector was cited for shoplifting and released.
ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Gary E. Sargent, 62, was arrested Saturday in the 700 block of Holly Street. He was booked on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct per domestic violence and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
WARRANT ARREST, BULLHEAD CITY — Justin James Davy, 26, was arrested Sunday in the 2800 block of Highway 95 on an unspecified misdemeanor warrant. He was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
ASSAULT/DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BULLHEAD CITY — Bret Michael McElwain, 29, was arrested Sunday in the 2100 block of Highway 95. He was booked on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct and taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
Unless otherwise indicated, the preceding information was taken from Bullhead City police reports.
